Cedar Capital LLC Buys 1,868 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

VRSK stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.49 and a twelve month high of $169.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

