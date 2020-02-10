Cedar Capital LLC Buys 1,876 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

