Cedar Capital LLC Buys 3,653 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

