Cedar Capital LLC Buys 5,094 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $87.87 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

