Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $6,447,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $21,854,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $19,930,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS stock opened at $154.28 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

