Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

CDNS stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 3,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

