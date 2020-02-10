Cedar Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.0% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.