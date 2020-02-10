Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after purchasing an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after purchasing an additional 273,075 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $426,440.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,755,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $162.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $170.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

