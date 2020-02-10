Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $87.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.