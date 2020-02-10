Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after buying an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.00.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $284.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.29 and a 1-year high of $293.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

