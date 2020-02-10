Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.55.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $646.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $640.08 and a 200-day moving average of $590.03. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $338.95 and a 52 week high of $725.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

