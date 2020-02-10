Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Shares of Square stock opened at $78.86 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -657.11, a P/E/G ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

