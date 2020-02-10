Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $183.83 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

