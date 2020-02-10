Cedar Capital LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3,187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,771,690 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,717,804 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,442,419 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 1,461,318 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,979,812 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after buying an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 6,610,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $257,658,000 after buying an additional 945,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Aegis cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.20 on Monday. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.