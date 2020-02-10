Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $326.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.73 and its 200-day moving average is $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

