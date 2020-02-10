Cedar Capital LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $207,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $14,120,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

NYSE MDT opened at $118.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

