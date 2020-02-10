Cedar Capital LLC Lowers Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 122,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,591,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 163,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $211.58 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.