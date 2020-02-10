Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 2,630 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $207.01 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.18.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

