Cedar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after buying an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after buying an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Twitter from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twitter to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

