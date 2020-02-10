Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $144.04 and a 12 month high of $180.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

