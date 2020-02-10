Cedar Capital LLC Sells 33,537 Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,537 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 accounts for 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned 2.08% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 6.7% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 564,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $307,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter worth $695,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.56. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

