Cedar Capital LLC Sells 4,366 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $327.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $335.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

