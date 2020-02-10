Cedar Capital LLC Sells 6,592 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after buying an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $171,558,000 after buying an additional 706,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $202.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.29. The company has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

