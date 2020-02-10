Cedar Capital LLC Sells 753 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,742,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $294.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.98. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.83 and a 52 week high of $298.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.