Cedar Capital LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in Adobe by 29.0% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Nomura upped their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $366.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.97 and a 200 day moving average of $302.55. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

