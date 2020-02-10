Cedar Capital LLC Trims Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cedar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

