Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock worth $13,964,620. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.