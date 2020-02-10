Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Centene by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,157,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,345 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Centene by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 294,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.91. 1,198,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.