Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post $56.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.10 million to $56.90 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $56.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $230.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.34 million to $232.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.15 million, with estimates ranging from $237.79 million to $242.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:CPF opened at $28.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $817.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

