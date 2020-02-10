Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.0793 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $171,546.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000807 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

