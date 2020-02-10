Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 800 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.53 per share, for a total transaction of $69,224.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,368,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.