Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCS. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE:CCS opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $998.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $36.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $775.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Century Communities by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Century Communities by 421.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,222 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $5,702,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 14.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 403,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.