Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ceragon Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 170,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $166.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

