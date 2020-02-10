Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Sells $13,930,400.00 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

