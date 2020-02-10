Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cerner in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CERN. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Cerner stock opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Cerner has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,437 shares of company stock valued at $23,151,057. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.