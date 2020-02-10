Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,563 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

