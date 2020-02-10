CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CEVA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

CEVA opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $639.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -724.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

