Cfra Raises Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $41.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cfra from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

EPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,761. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

