Cfra Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cfra in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,713,408. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 159.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,827 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

