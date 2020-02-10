Chaim Indig Sells 80,000 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 323,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,165. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,782 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 410,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

