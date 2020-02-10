Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222.33 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 21.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $222.33 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, OKEx and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase, IDEX, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Binance, Mercatox, Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

