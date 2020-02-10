ChainX Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $366,085.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00010578 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,724,500 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

