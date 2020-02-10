Chardan Capital Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Buy”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

ADVM stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 208,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,261. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $661.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 250,282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,207,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

