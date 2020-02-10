Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Charles Schwab worth $155,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,061,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

