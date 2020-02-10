Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham Sells 4,791 Shares

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $525.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $335.22 and a one year high of $537.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.