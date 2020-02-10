Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $510.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.79. 7,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $500.53 and its 200-day moving average is $449.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

