Chartist Inc. CA Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 8.8% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $291.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.04 and a 12 month high of $294.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

