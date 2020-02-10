Chartist Inc. CA Sells 3,125 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 19.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $164.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

