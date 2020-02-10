Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 66,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

