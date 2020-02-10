Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $108.94 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 75.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

